Shelter sees alarming spike in suicide attempts among young people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Covenant House Alaska is seeing a startling increase in suicide attempts. In the last year, the shelter for homeless youth and runways have responded to 14 suicide attempts by residents. Last year saw only six.

In Alison Kear’s 25 years at the shelter, she has never seen anything like it.

“It’s increasing by the types,” Kear said. “So, young people walking into traffic. Young people, you know, that are jumping off a building — there’s a lot of violence that is happening.”

Homeless individuals face a higher risk of suicide. According to the National Health Care For The Homeless Council, the risk of suicide in unhoused persons is 10 times higher than those with stable housing. Risk factors like stress, anxiety and isolation are all components that can increase the risk of suicidal ideation, especially in homeless individuals.

“And they are living their life in what they call the flight or fight — the flight brain, right — it’s the most implosive time in someone’s life,” Kear said.

Kear’s team is also seeing drug overdoes at the highest rate they have ever seen. This year alone, so far, she says her team has administered Narcan in over 40 incidents on their facility grounds alone. All staff, according to Kear, now carry the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan with them.

In addition to the personal traumas, Kear said there has been a spike of violence in the shelter.

“There’s more violence. There is more frustration that young people have in not getting the services,” Kear said. “We as an organization have more property damage then we ever had. And a lot of it, is the frustration of young people not being able to get the mental health services that they need.”

Kear said the horrors her team has seen are not a consequence of homelessness — instead, she says it points toward Anchorage’s mental health crisis.

“What you have with the homeless is you have an already compromised vulnerable population. Then also getting, you know, the same effect of the mental health crisis,” Kear said. “When it’s jumping at that rate, it is a community issue. It is outside of homeless. It is a mental health issue.”

Covenant House Alaska recently received a $96,000 grant from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Investment for clinical services. With the grant, Kear said, the shelter will hire a full-time physician to work with their clients and staff. It’s just one part of providing clients with much needed aid and reminding them of their value.

“They’re more then enough. In fact, I tell people all the time that homelessness is the least exciting thing about most of the kids that are here,” Kear said.

If you are considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or the Alaska Careline at 1-877-266-4357.

