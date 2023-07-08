Anchorage store supplies essentials for Alaska Native village life

Anchorage store supplies essentials for Alaska Native traditions
By Eric Sowl
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s a group of businesses in a strip mall near Arctic Boulevard and International Airport Road in Anchorage: an eclectic mix of restaurants, international markets and martial arts schools. One of those businesses will make anyone who has lived in an Alaskan village feel closer to home.

The Blackbull Native Store just turned a year old. It is an Alaska Native-owned business, selling Native-made or designed items you won’t find in other stores in Alaska’s largest city, everything from steam bath supplies to spruce tip salt to Eskimo ice cream.

