Bennett sentenced for criminally negligent homicide

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 31-year-old woman was sentenced on Thursday for two counts of criminally negligent homicide following the deaths of two pedestrians.

The judge ruled gave a composite sentence of six and a half years with nearly four and a half years suspended for Hailee Bennett after she struck and killed Johanna Luke, 43, and Deborah Nelson, 59 in September of 2020 in Midtown.

“The traffic signal in Bennett’s direction was green, giving her the right of way,” a release from the Department of Law said. “According to APD’s speed calculations, Bennett’s speed was 54 mph in a 45-mph zone.  Instead of steering to the right, Bennett mistakenly steered left in the same direction as the pedestrians. Bennett immediately stopped her car and called 911. EMS declared Luke and Nelson deceased on scene. Bennett consented to a blood draw. Toxicology results showed her blood alcohol level was .074, and her blood contained traces of methamphetamine.”

The sentencing judge said the crime “doesn’t have to define Bennett’s life,” and added she wanted Bennett to continue a journey of recovery.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage's Marx Bros Cafe was recently misrepresented on DoorDash.
Popular Anchorage restaurant targeted by scammers
Alaska State Troopers badge
Man missing after raft overturns in Chulitna River
The Whittier fuel dock was damaged in a Fourth of July fire
Crews scramble to provide fuel to Whittier Harbor after Fourth of July fire
Anchorage's Marx Bros Cafe was recently misrepresented on DoorDash.
DoorDash investigates Anchorage restaurant scam
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers locate body of missing Wasilla man in Little Susitna River

Latest News

Petersburg Church fire
Fire guts Catholic Church in Petersburg
Petersburg church catches fire
How to get involved with the state's fishing and hunting regulations that take effect in your...
How the Board of Fisheries and Game process works, and how to get involved
Anchorage store supplies essentials for Alaska Native traditions
Anchorage store supplies essentials for Alaska Native village life