Bennett sentenced for criminally negligent homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 31-year-old woman was sentenced on Thursday for two counts of criminally negligent homicide following the deaths of two pedestrians.

The judge ruled gave a composite sentence of six and a half years with nearly four and a half years suspended for Hailee Bennett after she struck and killed Johanna Luke, 43, and Deborah Nelson, 59 in September of 2020 in Midtown.

“The traffic signal in Bennett’s direction was green, giving her the right of way,” a release from the Department of Law said. “According to APD’s speed calculations, Bennett’s speed was 54 mph in a 45-mph zone. Instead of steering to the right, Bennett mistakenly steered left in the same direction as the pedestrians. Bennett immediately stopped her car and called 911. EMS declared Luke and Nelson deceased on scene. Bennett consented to a blood draw. Toxicology results showed her blood alcohol level was .074, and her blood contained traces of methamphetamine.”

The sentencing judge said the crime “doesn’t have to define Bennett’s life,” and added she wanted Bennett to continue a journey of recovery.

