Fire guts Catholic Church in Petersburg

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Smoke poured down a street in Petersburg as St. Catherine of Siena Parish caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson David Berg, it took about 12 hours to extinguish and clean up after the fire. According to the Diocese of Anchorage-Juneau, the fire began while people were inside the church for mass. No one inside the building was injured and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

According to Berg, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The building will probably have to be taken down and totally reconfigured,” Berg said. “The damage was quite heavy and I suspect that they will rebuild. Fortunately, some of the newer stained glass was preserved and not damaged too much in the fire.”

