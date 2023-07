ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is one of few states — if not the only — that requires deepwater release of rockfish at depth of capture or 100 feet. Brittany Blain-Roth, sport fish area management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, explains how to do so and why this mandatory regulation was put into place in 2020.

