Jeff Curtis clocks on as Alaska State Fair’s new CEO

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Jim Curtis got off the plane only two days ago at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, but he’s already diving into his new position as the CEO of the Alaska State Fair. The private, nonprofit organization made the announcement of Curtis’ hire Thursday after former chief executive officer Jerome Hertel announced his departure earlier this year.

Hertel resigned to take over as CEO of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa.

Curtis joins the organization with 25 years of experience in the events industry, most recently serving as the chief executive officer of the Portland Rose Festival from 2004 to 2022.

“[I have] a lot of experience in bringing people together in a community celebration,” Curtis said. “At the end of the day, it’s about fun. It’s about creating an experience that people want to be at and enjoy.”

Curtis got his start in corporate sponsorship sales for the Seattle Mariners baseball team and says the experience of developing business relationships launched him into a career in event planning.

Though still getting a lay of the land, Curtis said his focus is expanding on opportunities for the Alaska State Fair as an organization.

“I want to make the Alaska State Fair a must-visit destination for all Alaskans, and that’s the whole goal,” Curtis said. “I am inheriting a very, very solid foundation that I look to grow ... but do so [in a way] that fits Alaskans — and I think that’s really important — that it fits Alaskans’ culture and way of life and gives them something that they’re proud of.”

Curtis ensured that there will be no major changes to this year’s lineup of events and that he’s looking forward to experiencing the Alaska State Fair for the first time.

The Alaska State Fair runs Friday, Aug. 18 through Monday, Sep. 4. The fairgrounds will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The daily schedule of events can be found on the Alaska State Fair website.

