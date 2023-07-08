Troopers see an increase in drowning deaths statewide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Out in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, the Little Susitna River is raging, as water rushes downstream. The combination of a snowy winter and wet summer has swelled many waterways in Alaska like this one, causing swifter — and more dangerous — currents.

“Sometimes people just aren’t prepared for that so they need to be aware,” said Lt. Ralf Lysdahl, with the Alaska State Troopers. “And that’s another thing when people are out recreating, just keep aware of what’s going on around you, what the water conditions are doing. Not only just that but also what other recreators are doing.”

This summer, troopers say, they are seeing higher drowning rates than normal. In the past month, troopers have responded to multiple water-related incidents, including three drowning fatalities on Finger Lake (June 10), Harding Lake (July 1), and the Little Susitna River (July 4), respectively, while they continue search efforts for a missing rafter on the Chulitna River in Cantwell. The rafter has been missing since July 5.

Harding Lake is located in the Interior, while Finger Lake and the Little Susitna River are both located in the Matanska-Susitna Valley.

Both the Finger Lake and Little Susitna River fatal incidents involved canoes, with alcohol appearing to have been a factor in the former incident. Lysdahl said alcohol use is the result of 36% of drowning fatalities in the state in the past few years. He also said two of the three fatalities might have been prevented had life jackets been used.

“A lot of times people think if they are in canoes, they don’t have to have PFD’s with them or on them — they should, they are required to have to. It’s a watercraft,” Lysdahl said.

Having a personal floating device, troopers say, is their number one recommendation. According to Lysdahl, the best life jacket someone can have on is the one they are wearing.

Girdwood Fire Department also recommends that individuals have a float plan — a list of key details pertaining to the boating excursion to leave behind — in addition to survival gear on board.

“Some emergency supplies strapped to you in a waterproof area, so that if you did swamp and swim to shore, you do have the ability to start a fire or keep warm,” Girdwood Fire Department Fire Chief Michelle Weston said.

Additionally, Weston asks that if a person chooses to abandon an overturned water device, they report it to law enforcement. On Wednesday, Weston said, her team responded to multiple reports of an overturned watercraft that turned out to be abandoned.

“And so we know when the 911 call comes in from somebody that seen that boat, we know that you’re OK,” Weston said.

