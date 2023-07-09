Cold case at Forest Fair: the 28th anniversary of Erin Marie Gilbert’s disappearance

Erin Marie Gilbert disappeared nearly 30 years ago. Today, her family is still looking for answers.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Girdwood Forest Fair is having its 48th annual celebration this weekend. The time also marks the 28th anniversary of the disappearance of Erin Marie Gilbert, who was last seen at the fair on July 1st, 1995.

Erin Marie Gilbert’s disappearance is in the Alaska State Trooper’s cold case department. Gilbert’s sister, Stephanie Juarez, continues looking for answers through a Facebook page dedicated to finding Gilbert.

“Just keeping that alive,” Juarez said. “It’s really all you can do. Because the other choice is to do nothing, and then it fades away with time.”

Juarez now lives outside the state of Alaska. She travels back and fourth to raise awareness for her missing sister with flyers.

Gilbert was 24 at the time of her disappearance and was last seen at the Girdwood Forest Fair while out on a date. Her date said she disappeared while he was looking for help after his vehicle wouldn’t start.

Juarez started searching for Gilbert after she received a call from Gilbert’s date asking if she returned home the night before, and has been searching for answers since.

“We push because we believe somebody knows something,” Juarez said. “I don’t think that somebody just disappears.”

The Alaska State Troopers Cold Case Investigations Unit has an online, alphabetized list of names of people who have gone missing from the state. Alaska State Troopers’ public information office says there are 1,319 missing people in the state, including cases where the missing person hasn’t been found or remains have not been located.

The AST site requests that if anyone has any information in regards to a missing persons case, to contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 907-269-5038 or email dps.missing.persons@alaska.gov

