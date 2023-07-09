Respected North Slope scientist dies in rafting accident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dr. Craig George, a respected scientist who’s work listening and watching people and animals in their natural environment touched lives across Alaska, died Thursday in a rafting accident near Cantwell, said DJ Fauske, North Slope Borough spokesperson.

Dr. George is known for his work with whales.

“I first met Craig as a 1st grader at the original Ipalook Elementary,” wrote Fauske in a Facebook page. “He played his original version of the now classic, “Keep on Whaling.” He sang some other songs he wrote too. He gave us copies of his late mothers amazing children’s books. Those interactions with him over the years stuck with me for all my life. He was kind, gentle, humble, funny, and could teach you something without you even knowing you were in the middle of an academic lesson.”

Dr. George helped preserve and protect an Inupiat culture that was “judged and stereotyped for years by outsiders,” Fauske wrote.

“He helped combine thousands of years of traditional local Inupiat knowledge with world class technology and data. He was the first to publish how long whales could live and worked with men like the late Harry Brower Sr. to learn where they had their calves.”

