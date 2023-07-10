Printed newspaper emerging in Girdwood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Newspapers have been vanishing across much of he U.S., especially weekly papers in rural communities. As more and more people get their information online and from social media, there are volunteer journalists and nonprofit organizations that are helping fill voids of local news.

Girdwood has primarily gone without a local paper since the Glacier City Gazette printed its last edition at the end of 2020. There have been a handful of short-term, temporary news projects and publications since then, none as sweeping as Turnagain News - launched in May by journalist Soren Wuerth and local radio personality Jon Scudder. The new website, and soon to be paper, covers several communities including Girdwood.

“We have the ability to question power, and very few people, at a time when many people feel disempowered, a local newspaper gives power to the community through the ability to ask questions and report the answers,” Wuerth said.

There are areas of the U.S., and Alaska, that go without local journalism, Wuerth said.

“A Facebook page is not journalism,” Wuerth said. “A Facebook page is classified ads. It’s people’s opinions and that has been our de facto newspaper.”

A lot is lost, Wuerth said, when a community, even a small town, goes without watchdog journalism.

“Our role is grassroots, watchdog of local government and bigger government,” he said. “We have to watch powerful interests coming in from outside our communities and dictating what it wants to do with our communities.”

Scudder, the publisher of Turnagain News, said it’s important for smaller communities to have their own news outlet.

“Those stories need to be told for our children, for our sports events, for the government events, not necessarily the stories that are large where the larger organizations, larger journalism organizations are covering, but the local stories, telling the stories or a local people,” Scudder said.

There’s been somewhat of a resurgence of grassroots, nonprofit, community newspapers in parts of the country, Wuerth said.

“They’re returning at the same time,” Wuerth said. “There’s communities that are making this, are realizing this loss of local journalism within the last 10 years. It feels like there’s a resurrection. Maybe I’m being hopeful, but we’re certainly providing that for Turnagain Arm.

Turnagain News covers Indian, Bird Creek, Crow Creek, Girdwood, Whittier, Hope, Portage, Cooper Landing and South Anchorage. They plan on having a printed paper in the next few months.

