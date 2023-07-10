A warming trend headlines the forecast this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may still be cool, cloudy and wet across Southcentral, but those days are quickly numbered. Thanks to a welcomed pattern shift, a more summer-like pattern will begin to emerge across the state. More so for Southwest Alaska and Southcentral, which has remained locked under a cloudy and wet weather pattern for most of the summer.

We’ll continue to see showers both today and tomorrow, with heavier rain expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rain for today is already tapering off for many, with isolated showers expected through the day. As the waves of rain continue to push east, it’s weakening and the rain is tapering off.

Starting this evening, a low in the Bering will shift to the east. This will bring widespread rain to the Susitna Valley, down through Cook Inlet and Lake and Peninsula. While the rain looks to be fairly impressive it will greatly weaken as it moves to the east. The heaviest rain looks to remain confined to southern parts of the Kenai and Kodiak Island. It’s here where up to an inch of rain is likely through Tuesday evening. Further north through Anchorage and into the Valley, only isolated showers can be expected, with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.

Are you ready for summer? Because it’s set to make a return and stick around for some time.

This comes as a ridge building into the Aleutians begins to nose eastward. As it does this we’ll see our rain showers come to an end, with only diurnal thunderstorms/showers possible. While clouds will remain, we’ll see highs warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s beginning as early as Wednesday. If that’s not enough for you, this warmth will extend into the weekend. It’s possible we could see several days flirt with or warm into the lower 70s across inland regions of Southcentral.

The Interior and Southeast also are expected to hold onto fairly quiet weather. While Southeast has been on the drier side, rain looks to make a return to the region as early as Friday.

Have a wonderful week!

