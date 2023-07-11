Federal crash data shows a rise in vehicle-pedestrian deaths across the country. But what about in Alaska?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent federal report shows pedestrian traffic fatalities across America rising overall over the course of 2022.

The report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, which shows more than 7,500 deadly vehicle-pedestrian incidents for 2022, also indicated that figure is the highest rate of fatalities in that manner since the early 1980s.

However, the same can’t be said for Alaska, which saw a slight decline in deadly vehicle-pedestrian crashes last year. While deaths of pedestrians across America surged by about 19% in just three years, according to the GHSA, Alaska’s rate technically went down, falling by about 25%, from 16 crashes in 2021 to 12 in 2022.

At the same time, data from the State of Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows a separate trend for nonfatal vehicle-pedestrian crashes across the state, albeit a similar one.

The numbers the DOT uses for highway safety planning purposes indicate a decrease over several years of vehicle-pedestrian crashes involving injuries, though its report shows that at least 388 incidents were reported as vehicle-pedestrian crashes between 2019 and 2021.

Its data set doesn’t include 2022 just yet, but by the department’s tracking in 2021, there were at least 15 fatal crashes, 76 suspected severe or minor injury crashes, 15 possible injury crashes, and another 16 crashes that appeared to be without injuries.

A year earlier in 2020, there were 13 deadly vehicle-pedestrian crashes, 78 suspected severe or minor injury crashes, 20 possible injury crashes and 14 labeled as without apparent injuries involved.

In 2019, there were six fatality crashes, a combined 92 suspected severe or minor injury crashes, 29 possible and 14 without injuries.

The GHSA said in its report that Alaska saw a rate of 1.64 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 people last year. The highest rate of pedestrian fatalities was in New Mexico, according to the GHSA, which reported a rate of 4.4 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 people.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.