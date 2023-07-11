Former Golden Lion Hotel to open as permanent, low-income housing with Assembly approval

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two items pertaining to the former Golden Lion Hotel are on the Anchorage Assembly’s agenda Tuesday night. The first is a $250,000 grant appropriation for the startup costs for the building, while the second is the opening of a public hearing to enter into a lease agreement with Henning, Inc. to run the Golden Lion as low-income housing.

“We’re prepared to have that place filled within a week that it opens,” said Rob Seay, the community liaison for Henning, Inc.

The team at Henning has been ready for over six months to get the former hotel up and running. Seay says his team and himself are thrilled to be at the forefront of this opportunity. The building is already filling up, with 17 rooms officially being pre-leased in addition to several other rooms being processed. A total of 80 rooms will be available.

“There’s a lot of people who we’ve walked alongside this process, our staff has walked along this process of getting into shelter, getting warm, getting fed to being able to get into a transitional unit,” Seay said. Now they’ll be able to get into a leasable unit to start building their credit back up.”

Seay hopes the provided housing will serve as a therapeutic community.

“We want to embody these different things, these dimensions being addressed whether it be socially, economically, occupationally, that’s what a therapeutic community looks like,” Seay said.

It will cost $800 a month for each lease, which includes a single room occupancy.

“With these 80 units coming online, that’s going to be 80 people who most likely would be in our emergency cold weather shelter system when it gets cold. So doing this right now kind of sets us up for the winter to be a lot more digestible,” Seay said.

Henning looks forward to continuing to partner with the Assembly, administration, and service providers.

Alexis Johnson, the Housing and Homelessness Coordinator for the Municipality of Anchorage, says the administration entered into a lease agreement with Henning to provide operations at the former hotel.

“I’m feeling really optimistic that we’re bringing on new housing within the municipality,” Johnson said. “I think any new housing that’s being brought online should be celebrated. I’m optimistic that we will have full tenancy in the coming weeks.”

Corey Allen Young, the communications director for Mayor Dave Bronson, said the mayor is supportive of the opening.

“Mayor Bronson’s priority since his first day in office was to set up permanent year-round shelter,” Young said. “He remains committed with working the Anchorage Assembly and nonprofits to set up housing and access to services and treatment for the city’s unhoused population. In regard to the Golden Lion, the Mayor supports it being stood up to house individuals as soon as possible.”

The items pertaining to the former Golden Lion Hotel will likely be voted on at the Assembly meeting on July 25. The resolution on site-selection criteria for a permanent year-round shelter will have a public hearing and is expected to be voted on at Tuesday night’s meeting.

