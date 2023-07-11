How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward Highway motorhome crash
Seward Highway closes for over four hours after fatal motorhome collsion
Residents, and business owners, near an Anchorage homeless camp say they've been having...
Neighbors, business owners, cite concerns about homeless camp
Old Northway Mall used as a illegal, giant dumpster
Old Northway Mall used as illegal, giant dumpster — people are sick of it
Alaska State Troopers
Search continues for respected North Slope scientist who was swept under logjam
Newspapers have been vanishing across much of he U.S., especially weekly papers in rural...
Printed newspaper emerging in Girdwood

Latest News

FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing girl found dead
President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard and other parts of the Northeast are saturated