Old Northway Mall used as illegal, giant dumpster — people are sick of it

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The site of the old Northway Mall is now the site for an array of trash, metal scraps, old furniture and appliances. The vacant mall is located off of Penland Parkway in North Anchorage, by the Glenn Highway.

What was the site of Carrs, JOANN Fabric and Crafts, Shockwave Trampoline Park, Planet Fitness and several other stores and restaurants, just a few years ago, is now the site for an array of trash. Garbage — big and small — is scattered across the parking lot of the former mall.

Various equipment was being used to clean up the trash, including one man who identified himself as a snow removal driver who had been clearing the area of trash for a private company. He stayed anonymous for this story.

“Picking up people’s garbage that they’re dumping here at Northway Mall, they’re too cheap to take it to the dump,” the man said. “Either that, or people are getting evicted from their apartments and the people that are supposed to be paying to clean up the apartments or houses are dumping their (expletive) here instead of taking it to the (expletive) dump. I’m sick of it.”

Fines for violating a municipal littering code is a $500 fine on a first offense within a year, $1,000 on a second offense and a $2,000 fine on a third offense within a calendar year, the Anchorage Police Department said.

