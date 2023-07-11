Seward Highway closes for over four hours after fatal motorhome collsion

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died on Monday afternoon after two motorhomes collided on the Seward Highway at Mile 103 between Anchorage and Girdwood.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, authorities responded to the crash scene outside of Indian just after 3 p.m. before shutting off the highway in both directions for over four hours.

“Initial indications are that two motorhomes, one traveling south and one traveling north, collided head-on,” police wrote in a dispatch.

The man was traveling southbound with one female passenger, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A woman and juvenile traveling in the northbound motorhome were also treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two others in the northbound motorhome had minor injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing; no charging decisions have been made,” police wrote.

Next-of-kin procedures are underway. The chief victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

Old Northway Mall used as a illegal, giant dumpster
Old Northway Mall used as illegal, giant dumpster — people are sick of it
Alaska sees a low fire season
