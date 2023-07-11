As showers depart, sunnier conditions return through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While it’s drier this morning across Southcentral Alaska, isolated to scattered showers will still be in the forecast.

The bulk of the rainfall this morning remains locked in place to our west, with the heaviest rain today for Southcentral remaining to our south. Areas from the southwestern Kenai Peninsula and down to Kodiak Island will see the most rain, with Kodiak likely seeing upwards of an inch and a half of rain. This wet weather pattern that Southcentral has remained under for several weeks now looks to finally wring out the remaining moisture into Wednesday morning.

Highs today across Southcentral will be a touch warmer than yesterday, as rain showers won’t headline much of the day like we saw Monday. We should manage to warm near 60 degrees today, with the Mat-Su topping out in the mid-60s. While clouds will still be with us, we’ll begin to see some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Should more sunshine arrive by the end of the day than anticipated, it’s possible we could see some locations manage to bump into the lower 60s across the northern Kenai and into the Anchorage Bowl.

If you’re a fan of summer and have been waiting for some decent weather, the second half of this week is shaping up to be a treat.

With that said, some showers will still be possible throughout the week, including tomorrow morning. Should these showers occur, don’t let that dampen your spirits, as the clouds will be quick to depart with partly sunny skies into Wednesday afternoon and mostly sunny conditions by Thursday. It’s these two days that will bring the nicest and driest weather to a large part of Southcentral. The only exception will be over the Copper River Basin, where rain showers look to build in from the east late Wednesday into Thursday.

Overall the rest of the week is expected to be more summerlike. Yes, clouds will still remain (think more partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies), but the temperatures will feel more like they should for this time of year. Daily highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s, with an outside chance we’ll see a day or two with temperatures touching 70.

As the week draws to a close, the temperatures will still be warm, but isolated showers will enter the picture again. This comes as the ridge building in over the Bering Sea becomes somewhat flattened by the active weather to the north. This doesn’t mean our summerlike pattern will come to an end, but that we’ll see a chance for some isolated to scattered showers to return as we welcome in the weekend.

All in all, one thing is for certain. For the first time this year, Southcentral looks to see a decent chance with daily highs climbing above 64 degrees. The current streak is three days, which ended on June 24. The current forecast has 5+ days where highs will warm above 64 degrees. With that said, any showers that arrive through the weekend could limit warming in some areas.

The key takeaway for the upcoming weather trend is warmer afternoons and only some showery activity through early next week.

For those living in Southeast Alaska, the extended dry time looks to stick around through the end of this week. While a mix of sun and clouds will remain in the forecast, highs should warm into the lower 70s by week’s end. Beyond Friday, look to see building rain chances return to the region.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

