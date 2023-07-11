The sprinkler systems is activated again

Warmer & drier in the second half of the week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend sunshine was nice, but on Monday, nature’s sprinkler system was back in action. Rainfall was noted through the Aleutian Chain to south and western Alaska all the way to the Brooks Range. A flood advisory is in place for the Sagavanirktok and Kuparuk rivers near Deadhorse through Tuesday 10 am. A flood warning due to excessive rainfall encompasses the Anaktuvuk, Nanushuk, Itkillik, Kuparuk and Toolik Rivers. These areas of the Brooks Range saw 2 to 3 inches of rain Friday night to Saturday.

Southcentral is going to continue to see shower activity Tuesday. But a drying stretch begins late Wednesday and temperatures will rise to the 60s. The summer has featured a cool, wet weather pattern that has resulted in a positive…a low-drama fire season. The state has seen just over 2-thousand acres burned, where last year saw more than 3 million acres burned, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination center.

High pressure weakens over the Panhandle and eastern interior Tuesday.

Hot spot July 10th for Alaska was Eagle Airport with 87 and the cold spot was Point Thomson Airstrip with 38 degrees.

