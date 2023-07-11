‘We really haven’t had one’: Alaska’s meager fire season winds down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a quiet fire season in Alaska, as the state inches closer to wrapping up its smallest fire season in the past three decades.

“I’m sorry, did you refer to a wildlife season this year?” said Eric Stevens, a fire weather program manager at the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. “We really haven’t had one.”

At this time last year, 3 million acres had already burned due to fires. As of Monday, only 1,500 acres have burned. In total, the state has responded to 151 fires this season and currently stands at Level 1 preparedness. At the moment, there is only one staffed fire, the Lake George Fire, off the Alaska Highway between Delta Junction and Tok, with a crew of 121 people.

“And it appears that it’s in mop-up mode right now, so basically they are putting out hot spots,” said Beth Ipsen, the spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management.

But while the fires have been quiet, the rain has been anything but silent as Anchorage experiences its seventh wettest start to a summer, and the wettest in nine years. The climate in other parts of the state has been similar to Anchorage, according to Stevens.

“It’s surprising how persistent low pressure in the eastern Bering Sea, Alaska Peninsula area, has been. And with that weather pattern being so persistent — that when it changes then it just comes back a couple of days later — that puts western Alaska, southcentral Alaska into a cloudy, occasionally rainy, and cool regime,” Stevens said.

Stevens believes with the current weather pattern, the fire season isn’t likely to pick up. According to the National Park Service, the Alaska fire season ends in late July.

“Because if we need two weeks to dry out, then that puts us at the end of July. And that’s normally the wettest time of the year — end of July, the first half of August — especially for interior Alaska which is where most of the big fires traditionally occur,” Stevens said.

Alaska’s low fire season has been a blessing for other areas of North America. Canada is currently undergoing a historically active fire season. On the federal level, Alaska has been able to send 100 firefighters and support personnel to Canada to help. That includes BLM’s Alaska Hotshot crew, which Ipsen said is returning back to Alaska soon.

“Because we haven’t had the activity here in Alaska, we have been able to help and send crews, smoke jumpers, other individuals over there to help support the effort in Canada,” Ipsen said.

It’s been an international effort to help support Canada during its fire season. There have been 13 countries, Ipsen said, that have sent support staff and firefighters to help out. Specifically, she notes, her team got to work with crews from New Zealand and South Africa.

