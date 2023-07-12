Anchorage Assembly agrees on repair funding for former Midtown hotel, will hear leasing debate later

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Midtown hotel that has long been the center of discussion as a low-income place to house homeless residents is closer to being fully funded and utilized following Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting.

One resolution appropriating $479,000 for canopy repairs at the Golden Lion Hotel passed, citing damage from ruptured sprinkler pipes in the entrance, while another re-appropriating $250,000 from a grant agreement with Henning, Inc., for the startup costs of the hotel was introduced but was set for a public hearing in two weeks.

Mayor Dave Bronson pushed the importance of getting the former Golden Lion Hotel up and running as soon as possible. He also reminded those in attendance that there are roughly 775 people living on the streets of Anchorage, according to the most recent count he cited by the municipality.

“We can move forward and provide immediate and legitimate housing relief to vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness in our city,” Bronson said. “The former Golden Lion stands ready to occupy and provide housing to 80 individuals here in Anchorage.”

Assembly Chair Christopher Constant echoed similar sentiments about the hotel.

“The conversation about the Golden Lion is very welcome. This Assembly — at least some members — have been ready for this moment since August 2020,” Constant said. “That said, It may take us a little bit longer to get to where we have all of the required code and law requirements lined up in order to get to ‘yes,’ but I look forward to that conversation and I know we’re very very close and that is edifying.”

Midtown representative Felix Rivera said he was excited to see the hotel close to getting the chance to open for housing for homeless residents.

“It’s something I’ve been pushing for months now,” Rivera said. “I’m very glad the administration has overcome the final hurdles to get that moving.”

However, there were still concerns from other Assembly members regarding affordability, the operation plan, and if there will be any aid to help those living there.

“Is that truly affordable? If we’re looking to house the homeless, that’s almost approaching what market price may be,” Assembly member Daniel Volland said.

An ordinance allowing a grant agreement with Henning Inc. for the Golden Lion was postponed to July 25 with a vote of 10-2, with only Scott Myers and Karen Bronga voting no.

Some members became concerned when Housing and Homeless Coordinator for the Anchorage Health Department Alexis Johnson stated that the Bronson administration planned to have people moving into the building before the lease agreement was approved by the Assembly.

When asked by Constant if they expected occupancy before the lease was finalized, Johnson confirmed “to the best of my knowledge.”

According to Johnson and the municipality’s legal team, the city initiated a short-term use agreement. It’s a legal occupancy agreement of 60 days for use in the facility, which would allow Henning Inc. and tenants to enter the property.

Several Assembly members expressed alarm about that detail, citing past concerns about the administration moving quickly on projects before Assembly approval.

“Frankly we’ve been in this position before where the administration has moved forward and then said, ‘Oh by the way, we need you to approve this thing,’ and frankly, given the concerns that I have around what the level of care and what’s going to be provided and the lease is the only thing that’s controlling on that, I think you place the municipality in grave liability if you move forward before we approve a lease that we’re comfortable with,” Zalatel said.

Zalatel emphasized the housing at the Golden Lion is significant but wants to make sure the proper steps were taken to protect the municipality from any possible liability.

Johnson believed that delaying the vote on the grant agreement will not impact putting people in the Golden Lion and in the meantime she will work to address Zalatel’s concerns.

“I hope we can get this worked out,” Zalatel said. “This housing is very important, but I want to make sure the MOA is protected, that we’re doing what’s within the letter of the law.”

The postponed ordinance to lease the building to Henning Inc., which will operate it, will be taken up with a public hearing on July 25. The Assembly will also take up the resolution for the $250,000 grant agreement to Henning for the start-up operation costs.

