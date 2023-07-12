Drier and warmer conditions headline the rest of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Are you ready? Today’s the day when we finally see the return of a more summer-like weather pattern for Southcentral. While we began to dry out yesterday, some areas still managed to see some light rain. This morning, only some spotty to isolated showers are occurring across far western parts of Southcentral and Kodiak, with drier weather being quick to follow. This will set the stage for the nicest end to the work week we’ve seen in quite a while.

While clouds are still with us, we’ll see a slow, but gradual decrease in cloud coverage. Expect most of today to remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, with the better chance for sun towards the latter part of the day. Even more sunshine is expected into Thursday, as the ridge to our west shifts a bit east. This will allow for temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and lowers for the first time in nearly two and a half weeks. Only 6 days this year have provided us with highs climbing above 65 degrees and the rest of this week could add onto the total.

Although drier and warmer conditions do look to stay with us through the week, the heart of the ridge stays well to our southwest. This will keep some cloud cover with us into the weekend, with a gradual return to rain showers into next week. Of course, that’s something we’ll worry about as next week arrives.

For now, get outside. Enjoy the warmer weather with more sunshine to enjoy!

This also includes Southeast, as the extended dry stretch and warmth looks to linger through the close of this week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

