High pressure builds a path to sunshine

Interior and southcentral will heat up
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure begins edging into Southcentral and the Interior from the west over the next day, bringing in clear skies and warmer temperatures through mid-week.

Tuesday was still a cloudy and cool one for most of the Southcentral region, although showers were tapering off.

The highest rainfall goes to Kodiak, where 1.20 inches of rain fell across the Emerald Isle.

Bethel reports 0.32 inches and McGrath with 0.27 inches.

Southcentral saw light amounts and that was in Kenai and Soldotna, at 0.03″, and Homer at 0.05″.

Southeast Alaska was dealt a mostly cloudy day, with a foggy mist in the early morning hours reported in Ketchikan. The panhandle will also see a ridge re-establish itself through the second half of the week, returning the region to the sunny side of summer.

Hot spot on July 11 for Alaska was Eagle Airport with 87 and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 37 degrees.

