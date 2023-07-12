Local Alaskan veteran service organizer considered top 50 in nation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bonnie Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (T.A.P.S.), was recently named one of the Nation’s Finest 50, a newly founded recognition initiative by one of the largest veterans services organizations in the United States — Nation’s Finest.

Carroll founded T.A.P.S. after her husband, Brig. Gen. Tom Carroll, was killed in a 1992 Army National Guard plane crash in Juneau and she realized there was a lack of resources for grieving military families.

“Life just absolutely stopped and it was months of just trying to even breathe again,” Carroll said. “I started looking for the kind of organization that I knew existed for other types of loss in our society and found it had never existed in America for military families grieving a loss, even though we know there are hundreds of thousands of military families out there.”

Carroll spent the two years following her husband’s death forming the veteran service organization that was established in 1994 and designed to serve the families of fallen veterans. In the nearly 30 years that Carroll has run the nonprofit, she has received a number of accolades including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Being named Nation’s Finest 50 was a proud moment for Carroll.

“I’m so proud to represent my home state of Alaska and to honor all those who have sacrificed their lives from Alaska,” Carroll said. “It really is a recognition of the work that T.A.P.S. does to honor all those who have paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we all enjoy.”

Nation’s Finest CEO, Chris Johnson, said the organization started the recognition initiative as a way to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary and to shine a light on the individuals who often stay out of the limelight.

“It just was a natural to kind of say ‘let’s celebrate the individuals that don’t want the attention, don’t want to be recognized — but darn it, we’re going to do it anyway,’” Johnson said. “The reality is they deserve recognition.”

Carroll’s name now sits alongside popular public figures that have proven to be powerhouses for their continued veteran support, including Jon Stewart, Tom Hanks, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell. A full list of the Nation’s Finest 50 awards can be found on Natin’s Finest website.

