Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The top two officials in Mayor Dave Bronson’s communications team will be leaving by the end of the summer, according to officials.

Communications Director Corey Allen Young and Deputy Communications Director Hans Rodvik told Alaska’s News Source via email that both will be “moving on” from the mayor’s staff and from the municipality in “August or September.”

Rodvik said that the Bronson administration will work with both him and Young to find suitable replacements for them before their departure.

“Mayor Bronson greatly appreciates the great work they both have done on behalf of both him and the Municipality of Anchorage, and he wishes them well in future endeavors!” the statement read.

No reason was given for their departure.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

