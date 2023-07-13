Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward Highway motorhome crash
Seward Highway closes for over four hours after fatal motorhome collision
A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary investigative report describes the aircraft...
Plane struck tree on takeoff that killed pilot Jim Tweto, initial investigation shows
Old Northway Mall used as a illegal, giant dumpster
Old Northway Mall used as illegal, giant dumpster — people are sick of it
It’s been a quiet fire season in Alaska as the state inches closer to wrapping up its smallest...
‘We really haven’t had one’: Alaska’s meager fire season winds down
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family

Latest News

Invasive slug species in Girdwood may be on the move, experts ask public for help tracking
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes, Shiffrin win top honors at The ESPYS; White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks accepts award for perseverance
Anchorage Assembly passes municipal code changes to establish ‘allowed camps’
Anchorage Assembly passes municipal code changes to establish ‘allowed camps’
A Prime Energy drink is seen, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Detroit. The influencer-backed energy...
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled