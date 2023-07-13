Anchorage Assembly passes municipal code changes to establish ‘allowed camps’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly is a step closer to establishing temporary allowed camps for homeless individuals. At its meeting Tuesday, the Assembly approved a substitute version of an ordinance that amends certain provisions of the municipal code, effectively defining and establishing a single pilot project allowed camp. The S-1 version of the ordinance as amended passed the body with a vote of 7-4.

“If we’re actually working to get a pilot site up and running this summer, we need to cut red tape,” Housing & Homelessness Committee Chair Felix Rivera said in a statement. “We are now in a place to work alongside the Administration to choose a site, informed by the community’s work. This is not a sole solution to ending homelessness, but it can be a tool on our path to providing housing first, should the Administration choose to use it.”

As approved, the ordinance defines an allowed camp as “a temporary sheltering area that designates separate spaces for individual tents or temporary small structures providing basic shelter and may include support services organized and managed as temporary accommodations for unhoused people.”

The ordinance will also give the administration the proper tools and framework to establish — if they choose — allowed camps with a design, criteria, and a public process. The operations plan for these camps must comply with specific standards and restrictions detailed in the ordinance though.

“A lot of the unsanctioned camping or unallowed camping is really taking on some dangerous situations in the community,” Assembly member George Martinez said. “There’s a lot of predators and it’s really hard to get the humanitarian response to people that need help. So we’ve created an ordinance that will create a design for dignity but also give [the] community the opportunity to know that there’s a criteria for where an allowed camp would be able to go.”

Martinez says the next step is getting a pilot site set up this summer, but it’s up to the administration to take the next step.

“There’s hope in Anchorage, we all have to work together to find solutions and the solutions are really about how we take care of each other today,” Martinez said. “We’re not going to solve all the problems for the future. But how can we take care of each other today? How can we have pathways of dignity and respect and a process that people can believe in and count on to create the response that we need?”

Mayor Dave Bronson commented on the ordinance and did have concerns about the locations of the allowed camps. He asked the Assembly to come together and extensively manage all of the camps.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.