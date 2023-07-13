Anchorage police investigating death on Flower Street as homicide

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have confirmed that the death of a woman in the city’s Mountain View neighborhood as a homicide.

According to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department, APD were called to residence near the intersection of North Flower Street and Parsons Avenue at 8:17 a.m. on Wednesday morning following reports that the body of a deceased woman was located inside the home.

At the time, APD said “officers made observations that prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death”. On Thursday afternoon, APD confirmed the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified and her family has been notified, but police said in an email that they are not releasing her name yet due to concern about “protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

Those with information about the homicide can contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option #0).

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary investigative report describes the aircraft...
Plane struck tree on takeoff that killed pilot Jim Tweto, initial investigation shows
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
The decades-long PBS series welcomed thousands of people – and even more items for appraisal –...
Antiques Roadshow — visiting Alaska for first time in series history — sees thousands of Alaskan keepsakes
JBER development centers at 50% capacity with waitlist in the hundreds
JBER development centers at 50% capacity with waitlist in the hundreds

Latest News

The commemorative ceremony for World Eskimo Indian Olympics begins.
WEIO kicks off opening day
Afternoon FastCast, July 13, 2023
More Anchorage bus drivers come forward with air quality complaints
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says