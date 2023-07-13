Anchorage police investigating death on Flower Street as homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have confirmed that the death of a woman in the city’s Mountain View neighborhood as a homicide.

According to a news release from the Anchorage Police Department, APD were called to residence near the intersection of North Flower Street and Parsons Avenue at 8:17 a.m. on Wednesday morning following reports that the body of a deceased woman was located inside the home.

At the time, APD said “officers made observations that prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death”. On Thursday afternoon, APD confirmed the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified and her family has been notified, but police said in an email that they are not releasing her name yet due to concern about “protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

Those with information about the homicide can contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option #0).

