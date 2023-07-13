Citizens rally for Anchorage police body cams after more than 2-year delay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been over two years since Anchorage voters approved a ballot measure to fund body cameras for city police officers, leading several organizations to hold a “Where Are the Body Cams?” rally on Wednesday.

Speakers, supporters, and spectators swarmed Anchorage’s Town Square to stand in solidarity and increase pressure on the Anchorage Police Department. Most pushed for the department’s use of body-worn cameras as many say they’re tired of waiting for the technology to be introduced.

Most in attendance simply want accountability and transparency. Rich Curtner, co-chair of the Justice Committee for the Alaska Black Caucus, said the big question of the day was, “Where are the body cams?”

“Body cameras have been proven to be important to protect the police and community and to find out what really happens when there’s an incident with police and citizens,” Curtner said. “It’s everywhere in the state of Alaska, it’s everywhere in the United States except Anchorage, and we just can’t understand what the hold up is.”

Curtner believes no one has been listening to their concerns so he hopes having citizens rally together will make their voice heard.

“It’s a topic that cuts to the heart of some of the most pressing we face: issues of trust, accountability, and justice,” Erin Jackson-Hill told a crowd of gatherers.

Jackson-Hill is the executive director of Stand Up Alaska, and said the body cam delay is an issue of public safety.

“I am talking about the importance of body cameras in preventing the deaths of citizens and even the visitors to our beautiful city,” she said.

James Day, speaking for the NAACP Anchorage, demanded that the police department begin using body cams.

“Stand by your word and prove it with action,” Day told the crowd. “We are tired of the same excuses, we’re tired of the same song and dance. Enough is enough and we demand justice and accountability now.”

Even Ahmed Hassan, the brother of Bishar Hassan, joined the rally to tell the story of his brother who was shot to death by Anchorage police in April 2019.

Assembly members Felix Rivera and George Martinez are co-sponsoring an ordinance that speaks to the public expectations behind guidelines for body cam policies. The ordinance was to be introduced for the July 25 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly, but was pushed back to the Aug. 8 meeting.

Some have expressed concerns over privacy and regulation of the cameras and what they capture.

Sgt. Darrell Evans, president of the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association, said the APDEA is in “full support” of a rollout of cameras by Sept. 2023.

“We trust that the APD and MOA are moving forward with implementation,” Evans said. “We also trust the APD and the MOA will comply with all relevant public records laws when it comes to the release of body-worn camera footage.”

A spokesperson with the Anchorage Police Department said it “respectfully declines” a request for comment, and said there is no new update since the most recent news in May that the department and officers union had reached a deal.

“I believe there is will power,” Martinez said, referring to the police department. “I believe in what was (being yelled) before — leadership does matter — but fundamentally, it’s time to get this happening in our city, it’s time to make sure we’re in front of the curve.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.