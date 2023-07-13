Nick Begich back in race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat

Nick Begich back in race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Republican Nick Begich III has tossed his name back in the ring in pursuit of Alaska’s U.S. House seat.

Begich, who ran on the GOP platform and lost to Democrat Mary Peltola last fall in the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, announced Thursday morning that he planned to run again for the position in 2024. He is the first known candidate to announce their intention to run for the position next year.

The grandson of former Alaska congressman Nick Begich Sr. — who went missing in a plane crash while serving in office in 1972 — and the nephew of former Alaska Sen. Mark Begich, the current business owner spelled out his mission for his upcoming run for office.

“I can’t sit back, and simply watch what is happening to our state and country,” Begich wrote in a Facebook post. “... It’s clear, we don’t have the voice we need in Congress, and I believe it’s time we restore that voice: for our families, for our communities, and for our future.”

Last November, Begich lost in the U.S. House race, finishing third and with fewer first-place votes than both Peltola and fellow Republican Sarah Palin. Begich gained 62,505 votes (23.6%) compared to 68,330 (25.8%) for Palin and 128,755 (48.6%) for Peltola, who in August became the first woman and first Alaska Native representative in Congress with her victory in a special election to finish out the late Rep. Don Young’s term.

In November, Begich was eliminated in the state’s first use of ranked-choice voting, which utilized an instant runoff to deliver the victory to Peltola.

Begich and Palin waged a war of words for the other one to drop out of the race in order to give a Republican candidate a better chance of winning.

In his announcement Thursday, Begich stated that he will be running on a “hopeful, optimistic, and positive vision” in next year’s election, and prioritized the state’s vast oil reserves and fisheries as key areas of focus if elected.

“If we can unlock the full potential of our natural resources, while ensuring environmental sustainability, we can drive economic growth, create jobs, and build a prosperous future for all Alaskans,” Begich said in a press release.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary investigative report describes the aircraft...
Plane struck tree on takeoff that killed pilot Jim Tweto, initial investigation shows
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
The decades-long PBS series welcomed thousands of people – and even more items for appraisal –...
Antiques Roadshow — visiting Alaska for first time in series history — sees thousands of Alaskan keepsakes
JBER development centers at 50% capacity with waitlist in the hundreds
JBER development centers at 50% capacity with waitlist in the hundreds

Latest News

The commemorative ceremony for World Eskimo Indian Olympics begins.
WEIO kicks off opening day
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says
Nick Begich back in race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat
Nick Begich back in race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat
Morning FastCast July 13, 2023