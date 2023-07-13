Sunny and warm today; Rain looking more likely into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s another gorgeous start to the day across Southcentral, with temperatures expected to warm near 70 today. The Mat-Su Valley will likely see temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s, with a bit more cloud cover expected than surrounding locations. This is largely due to the easterly wave that has been affecting the Copper River Basin. While clouds will back off towards the east through the day, expect a large portion of the day through the valley to remain under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Should we high 70 in Anchorage today, it will be only the 2nd time that we’ve officially achieved that this year. It’s one of the fewest years on record, not only for 70 degree days, but for highs climbing above 65. The wet and cool weather pattern we’ve been dealing with across the state has directly contributed to our cooler than usual summer.

Speaking of wet weather, the ridge that’s currently influencing our weather is set to flatten. This comes as a low drops into Alaska leading to the return of rain and cooler conditions for the region. While initially, the weekend looked to remain dry, things have changed for Southcentral. Poor run to run consistency in weather models has made it a challenge, meaning our best understanding of the weekend will become more evident as the weekend arrives.

For now, it’s looking very possible that another wet round of rain showers and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s will stay with us from Saturday into the first part of next week.

Get outside and enjoy some sun!

