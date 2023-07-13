Sunshine is coming! Sunscreen anyone?

A summer warm-up shows up
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is building into the southcentral region and the temperatures will respond to clearing with Anchorage, Mat-Su and Glennallen warming up to the 70s.

The same ridge of high pressure will affect the interior, where temperatures will go to the low to mid 70s.

Farther east of Fairbanks, easterly waves moving out of western Canada, are likely to touch off showers, even possible thunderstorms around Delta Junction and Tok.

The nice summer interlude will be short-lived however. A progressive pattern won’t wait for the high to settle in, as another low moves through the Aleutians Friday. This system arrives in southwest coastal areas by Friday night. It is this low that prompts a chance of showers Saturday in Anchorage, and clouds with showers Sunday.

Hot spot July 12th for Alaska was King Salmon with 72 and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 37 degrees.

