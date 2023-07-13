WEIO kicks off opening day

The commemorative ceremony for World Eskimo Indian Olympics begins.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The World Eskimo Indian Olympics began Wednesday with a multitude of events including the Scissor Broad Jump, Four Man Carry, Kneel Jump, and Race of the Messenger at the Big Dipper Arena.

The games performed at WEIO are symbolic of acts that Alaska Native peoples would perform for survival.

After the events, a ceremony was held to commemorate the beginning of the sporting event, which has been ongoing since 1961.

“The heart of these games were to prepare for the ever-changing environment, and each game has a purpose and was integral to our survival, and is still integral to our survival today,” WEIO Board Chair Amber Vaska said in front of a gathered crowd.

Thursday’s events begin with the finals for the Inuit Stick Pull at 10 a.m. and finish with a Maktak eating contest and dance performance at the end of the night.

Find more highlights from the WEIO Games here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary investigative report describes the aircraft...
Plane struck tree on takeoff that killed pilot Jim Tweto, initial investigation shows
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family
The decades-long PBS series welcomed thousands of people – and even more items for appraisal –...
Antiques Roadshow — visiting Alaska for first time in series history — sees thousands of Alaskan keepsakes
Seward Highway motorhome crash
Seward Highway closes for over four hours after fatal motorhome collision

Latest News

The commemorative ceremony for World Eskimo Indian Olympics begins.
WEIO kicks off opening day
WEIO 2023: Colton Paul shines on Day 1 of the games
'Where are the body cams? rally'
The European Black Slug is typically larger than slugs native to Alaska, and has a feather-like...
Invasive slug species in Girdwood may be on the move; experts ask public for help tracking