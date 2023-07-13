WEIO kicks off opening day

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The World Eskimo Indian Olympics began Wednesday with a multitude of events including the Scissor Broad Jump, Four Man Carry, Kneel Jump, and Race of the Messenger at the Big Dipper Arena.

The games performed at WEIO are symbolic of acts that Alaska Native peoples would perform for survival.

After the events, a ceremony was held to commemorate the beginning of the sporting event, which has been ongoing since 1961.

“The heart of these games were to prepare for the ever-changing environment, and each game has a purpose and was integral to our survival, and is still integral to our survival today,” WEIO Board Chair Amber Vaska said in front of a gathered crowd.

Thursday’s events begin with the finals for the Inuit Stick Pull at 10 a.m. and finish with a Maktak eating contest and dance performance at the end of the night.

