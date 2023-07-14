12-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Boston, police say

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.(WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

“It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” she said in a news conference at the scene. “In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon. (WCVB)

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary investigative report describes the aircraft...
Plane struck tree on takeoff that killed pilot Jim Tweto, initial investigation shows
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
The decades-long PBS series welcomed thousands of people – and even more items for appraisal –...
Antiques Roadshow — visiting Alaska for first time in series history — sees thousands of Alaskan keepsakes
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says

Latest News

The commemorative ceremony for World Eskimo Indian Olympics begins.
WEIO kicks off opening day
The complaint was filed by Alaskans For Better Elections on July 5.
Opponents of ranked-choice voting accused of breaking campaign finance laws
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife officials search for wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife experts try to catch infamous sea otter
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Permanent Fund earnings could run dry by 2026