Anchorage man sentenced for stealing guns from elderly woman, possessing drugs in prison

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Anchorage has received a sentence of seven and half years in prison for stealing several items from an elderly woman, and for possession of narcotics while in prison.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice said 37-year-old Max Reder was hired by an elderly woman to clean her garage in September of 2020. At that time, Reder stole a number of irreplaceable items from the elderly woman’s home, including over 40 firearms, her engagement ring, and a Rolex watch that was a gift to her late husband from his squadron.

Reder then sold 41 of the weapons to a collector for the sum of $12,000 before the owner reported them missing. The collector cooperated with the investigation and the stolen firearms were recovered.

Reder was charged in August of 2022 for the firearms thefts only, and was placed in federal custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. In February of this year, Reder was found to be in possession of over eight grams of heroin and 69 fentanyl pills, and he was indicted on contraband charges the following month.

Already arrested and convicted on charges of theft related to two separate burglaries and several drug charges, officials say his choice of victim in this case was cause for concern.

“Crimes against elderly victims are an egregious threat and will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska said.

“The defendant was held accountable for crimes committed against this elderly grieving victim and the pain he further inflicted upon her by taking exceptionally sentimental items. Additionally, the trafficking of stolen firearms — especially by convicted felons — is a threat to the safety of all Alaskans, and we will continue to work closely with all law enforcement partners to keep or communities safe. The defendant further showed his blatant disregard for rules by possessing significant quantities of heroin and fentanyl — both extremely deadly drugs — in our custodial institutions. Drugs in prison endangers the safety of all those working and housed in these facilities,” Tucker said.

Anchorage’s chief of police Michael Kerle said offenses like these may seem insignificant on the surface, but are often related to additional crimes.

“Weapon and drug crimes are not only serious offenses on their own, but routinely lead to other criminal activities,” Kerle said. “These types of cases are often solved due to the close working relationships we have with other law enforcement entities in the state. It’s also common for successful prosecution of suspects to be aided by citizens who choose to come forward with information they have regarding crimes. Without all these partnerships in play, closing out investigations would be so much more difficult.”

