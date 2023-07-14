Autonomous flights completed in Alaska show potential for future of air cargo, aviation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The world may still be a few years off from fully automated land and air travel, but that’s not stopping a Boston-based company from exploring its potential in a place that critically depends on the aviation industry.

Merlin Labs, in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Alaska Center for UAS Integration and Everts Air Cargo, recently completed 25 separate test flights of a Cessna 208 Caravan equipped with an autonomous flight control system called the Merlin Pilot. Each flight departed from Fairbanks International Airport and landed in one of five rural communities across the state — Fort Yukon, Galena, Huslia, Tanana, and Prudhoe Bay.

The initiative was funded through a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. UAF operates one of seven designated test sites for unmanned aircraft systems in the country.

Dr. Cathy Cahill, director of ACUASI, said the flights were nothing short of successful.

“Everything was working well,” Cahill said. “It was working so well that they said it was the most boring set of flights they’d ever been on.”

Each flight had a safety pilot as well as two software engineers on board to take over controls if needed and monitor the automated system.

Cahill said the integration of fully autonomous flights in Alaska’s air network can increase cargo-carrying abilities in rural communities as well as open up job opportunities for a whole new section of the aviation industry.

“We’re talking about potentially increasing the number of deliveries they get per week, being able to actually get fresh fruit and vegetables to the communities without them rotting on the tarmac,” Cahill said. “We need to train people on the far end to be able to unload the aircraft, reload it, make sure the weight and balance is good so that it can fly safely back — so there are a lot of jobs here that we’re thinking about that we don’t even know what they are yet.”

Dan Rickert, chief of staff at Merlin, said all 25 flights were completed in a span of just a few weeks and that the Cessna model chosen to bring up to the state wasn’t a coincidence.

“That’s a model that a lot of freight and cargo moves on in Alaska — it’s also consequently the fifth airframe that we’ve integrated on and has been a testbed for us,” Rickert said. “We thought it was similar sort of conditions and airframe that Alaska is used to seeing.”

The Cessna 208 operated under standard aviation fuel technology as electricity is not as easily accessible for charging the drone in the rural communities it intended to “serve” in its test flights.

Deputy director of ACUASI Nick Adkins said that while the technology is still years away from being fully implemented by the FAA, technological advances are only improving safety systems for both drones and human pilots.

“If you take the ‘detect and avoid’ technology that they’re working on with drones and then you put that inside regular manned aviation, eventually, more and more computer things are gonna come in there to keep it safer,” Adkins said. “The technology is being accepted, it’s being used, and it’s being tested every day — this stuff is happening.”

Rickert said Merlin intends to come back to Alaska to further test its automated flight control system after experiencing such success with the recent Fairbanks test flights.

