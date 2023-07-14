Baby regalia contest at WEIO steals hearts and perpetuates culture

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - While WEIO focuses primarily on Eskimo-Indian games and competition, there are several other events that are put on by the organization — and none are more adorable than the baby regalia contest held on Thursday.

The contest was a chance for parents to share their traditional crafts and of course their cute children, with contestants ranging from 6 months in age to nearly 3 years old strutting their stuff outside the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

“One of the parts I love about WEIO is it’s not just about the Native games, but it also shows multiple parts of the cultural aspect of our people,” WEIO secretary Yvonne Flynn said.

The baby regalia contest showcases culture by passing on the making and wearing of traditional clothing to the next generations, and is a chance for those who create traditional clothing to share their works.

“I did a lot of sewing, it was a lot of work. I sewed her mukluks, her fancy parka — all fur,” contestant parent Jerica Leavitt said.

The clothing contestants wore was made with various traditional materials including pelts of wolf, wolverine, muskrat and seal.

“Getting the animal that you would need for that, and then just processing the animal for that is just a long process. And then to be able to come up with designs, and to put it all together — it’s a lot of work,” Flynn said. “It’s always worth it in the end.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.