Brush cutter collides with SUV on Palmer railroad tracks

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A brush cutter collided Friday with an SUV on Alaska Railroad tracks near Palmer.

No injuries were reported by the Alaska State Troopers, who told a reporter at the scene that railroad vehicles like brush cutters don’t always trigger gates at railroad crossings on public roads.

The equipment was seen Friday afternoon at the intersection of Inner Springer Loop and the Glenn Highway with its cutting appendages resting on top of a white SUV. Troopers said only one person was inside the car at the time.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.