Cooling inflation in Lower 48 relieving grocery prices, but when will they drop in Alaska?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show that U.S. consumers are paying nearly 40% more for a basket of common grocery items than they did before the pandemic in early 2020.

As it stands now, inflation is cooling across the country, but Alaska — particularly the Anchorage area — is not seeing the same impacts on prices yet. Over the last 12 months, the Consumer Price Index in the Anchorage area fell 3.3%, with food prices down 18.9%, but when the date range is narrowed to the two months ending in June, food prices increased 1.2% in Alaska.

State economist Neal Fried says that the change in grocery prices is determined on a national scale.

“By the end of 2022, we started to see our numbers come down, and that’s continued all the way through the first half of the year, so just like the rest of the country we’re seeing inflation coming down significantly,” Fried said.

Generally, Alaska foods inherit the increase in prices from other places, but based on the category of goods, though, some things are increasing and others are decreasing.

“In most cases, it’s not that prices are declining in absolute terms — all it means is the rate of inflation, or their increases, have gotten significantly smaller,” Fried said. “Now there are a few examples of actual declines in prices — for example, gasoline or energy compared to a year ago, or eggs, like we all witnessed when that spike of eggs occurred.”

Vikki Solberg is the owner of Natural Pantry in Midtown Anchorage and has seen a change in prices at her store.

“Really things aren’t rising right now at all, and some things are actually decreasing — we had some vitamins come in the other day and they had decreased actually quite a bit — and so that was great,” Solberg said. “Then of course it’s not just the product coming in but the shipping to get them here.”

Solberg says they work hard to alleviate price pressures and hopes the prices will continue to go down. She said she has noticed that more people have been charging their credit cards and have been applying for jobs at the store.

Some people in Anchorage are still feeling the impacts of inflation though. At the New Sagaya location in Midtown Anchorage, many shoppers were still seeing high prices.

“In the past year, it’s been really tough to make ends meet with the grocery budget,” Anchorage shopper Carrie King said.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s just way too much,” added Anchorage resident Frank Irausquin. “I would say there’s a lot of greed in it, and not just reasonable cost of living or our system.”

Fried says that as of right now he believes consumers probably won’t see a change in price for a while.

“I think it will take a while for people to really notice that like, ‘Oh prices are not increasing as much as they had been,” said Fried.

Inflation is known to cause uncertainty in an economy, which is often a bad thing for the prices of goods, but as of right now, Fried hopes the numbers will keep moving in the right direction.

“I think one thing we can hope is this trend continues,” Fried said. “And that’s certainly not a certainty.”

