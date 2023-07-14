Fishing Report: Updated Regulations

Fishing Report for July 13, 2023
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are wading deep into the fishing season, but as fluid as the fresh Alaskan waters flowing with fish - so are fishing regulations.

On the popular and productive Upper Kenai, sockeye salmon fishing has slowed and after Friday July 14, bag limits will revert to general regulations of 3 per day and 6 in possession. The Kenai River dipnet fishery opened July 10, and anglers continue to test their luck on the Kasilof, where the combined annual limit is 5 hatchery-produced king salmon of 20 inches or longer.

In Anchorage, portions of Campbell Creek are open to coho salmon fishing as of July 14, though it is expected to start off slowly. But say so long to to the Ship Creek kings as they may no longer be retained — but the easily accessible fishery is open to all other species 24 hours a day. Bird Creek — up to 500 yards upstream — is officially open for all species except kings.

In The Mat-Su, lakes are stocked but the Eklutna Tailrace is the only area open to king harvest in the northern Cook Inlet. The Sustina personal use dipnet fishery opened Wednesday, July 12 on the Lower Susitna, running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Wednesdays through July 31.

On the Prince William Sound, trout is open to retention with a bag and possession limit of two fish, while Dolly Varden and arctic char fishing is open year-round with a bag and possession limit of 10 fish. Halibut fishing has been reported as fair to good, with some huge halibut being hauled in from Valdez and their annual Halibut Derby. Lingcod season is open, while rockfish limits have been reduced to three per day and six in possession.

The Alaska Department of Fish And Game issued a reminder that illegally dumped fish waste can not only draw bears, but also fines for violators, as discarding fish waste on public or private property, or along roads, pull-offs and trails can result in fines ranging from $300 To $1,000. Details on that, plus all emergency orders, liberalizations and restrictions can be found at adfg.alaska.gov.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary investigative report describes the aircraft...
Plane struck tree on takeoff that killed pilot Jim Tweto, initial investigation shows
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
Top 2 in Anchorage mayor’s communications staff leaving
The decades-long PBS series welcomed thousands of people – and even more items for appraisal –...
Antiques Roadshow — visiting Alaska for first time in series history — sees thousands of Alaskan keepsakes
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says

Latest News

WEIO 2023: Colton Paul shines on Day 1 of the games
Colton Paul (right) celebrates his Scissor Broad Jump victory with Nick Hanson (left).
WEIO 2023: Colton Paul shines on Day 1 of the games
The 2006 Alaska Rush Girls Soccer team made history when they won the Far West Regional...
Athletes of the Week: 2006 Alaska Rush Soccer Club makes history
2006 Alaska Rush Soccer Club makes history