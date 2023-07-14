Fishing Report: Updated Regulations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are wading deep into the fishing season, but as fluid as the fresh Alaskan waters flowing with fish - so are fishing regulations.

On the popular and productive Upper Kenai, sockeye salmon fishing has slowed and after Friday July 14, bag limits will revert to general regulations of 3 per day and 6 in possession. The Kenai River dipnet fishery opened July 10, and anglers continue to test their luck on the Kasilof, where the combined annual limit is 5 hatchery-produced king salmon of 20 inches or longer.

In Anchorage, portions of Campbell Creek are open to coho salmon fishing as of July 14, though it is expected to start off slowly. But say so long to to the Ship Creek kings as they may no longer be retained — but the easily accessible fishery is open to all other species 24 hours a day. Bird Creek — up to 500 yards upstream — is officially open for all species except kings.

In The Mat-Su, lakes are stocked but the Eklutna Tailrace is the only area open to king harvest in the northern Cook Inlet. The Sustina personal use dipnet fishery opened Wednesday, July 12 on the Lower Susitna, running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Wednesdays through July 31.

On the Prince William Sound, trout is open to retention with a bag and possession limit of two fish, while Dolly Varden and arctic char fishing is open year-round with a bag and possession limit of 10 fish. Halibut fishing has been reported as fair to good, with some huge halibut being hauled in from Valdez and their annual Halibut Derby. Lingcod season is open, while rockfish limits have been reduced to three per day and six in possession.

The Alaska Department of Fish And Game issued a reminder that illegally dumped fish waste can not only draw bears, but also fines for violators, as discarding fish waste on public or private property, or along roads, pull-offs and trails can result in fines ranging from $300 To $1,000. Details on that, plus all emergency orders, liberalizations and restrictions can be found at adfg.alaska.gov.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.