‘I didn’t think I was going to make it to this moment’: Fairbanks man who received new heart returns home

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man who has now ended for one Fairbanks man as he makes his way back home to warm smiles, lots of hugs, and a new heart.

“I was hoping it would just be the wife and kids,” Patrick Holland said soon after getting off the plane. “I can go straight home and fix my plumbing.”

After a few days with a new heart, Holland is ready to return to work, still seeing his family and friends waiting for him at Fairbanks international airport was a welcoming surprise.

“This was nice. It was nice, “said Holland.

If you don’t remember, Patrick Holland missed the chance to get a heart transplant last year after an ice storm in Washington caused airlines to cancel flights. With no way to get to Seattle, hollands window of opportunity had closed.

“There was a total of four (attempts) before I got this one,” Holland said. “It was the fifth one, they said ‘Hey, we got the perfect match. You got an hour to get here.’

“To be honest I didn’t think I was going to make it to this moment.”

This time, Holland was ready since he decided to move to Seattle, hoping to be prepared for such a moment.

“Lucky I was in Seattle when they called, and I got it and man, I just feel amazing,” he said.

After the missed opportunities, the fifth time was the charm for Holland, and with this second chance, he plans to step up his game.

“I’ll go back to helping more seniors than I could before,” Holland said. “My goal in life is just to make somebody else happy ... now I’ve been given a chance to follow through with so much more. So, yeah, it’s gonna be amazing.”

But Holland isn’t the only one with plans for him and his new heart; those warm smiles and wide-open arms waiting for him at the airport are all ready to put Patrick Holland and his new heart to work.

“(We’d) like to start exercising, start being just a more active family, doing a lot of things out in nature,” Patrick’s wife Haley Holland said. “He’s on restrictions. He’s not supposed to do a lot of weightlifting, so maybe yoga.”

While the Holland family has some fun plans for their new and improved dad, Holland’s plans involve fixing the plumbing and making sure he makes the best of his second chance.

“The whole journey has been just terrifying,” Holland said. “But to be able to stand here in this airport today is nothing short of a miracle for sure ... I got a chance, a second chance.”

