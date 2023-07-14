Opponents of ranked-choice voting accused of breaking campaign finance laws

Opponents of ranked-choice voting accused of breaking campaign finance laws
By Carly Schreck
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Office Commission is investigating a handful of anti-ranked choice voting organizations after the office accepted a complaint filed by Alaskans For Better Elections.

The complaint, filed July 5 and accepted by the commission’s office on July 11, lists Alaskans for Honest Elections, Alaskans for Honest Government, Wellspring Ministries, Ranked Choice Education Association, Art Mathias, and Phillip Izon as respondents. The 154-page document alleges the organizations, as well as Mathias and Izon, made numerous campaign finance law violations while lobbying for the repeal of the state’s ranked-choice voting through a ballot measure.

The complaint includes evidence that the Ranked Choice Education Association became an integrated auxiliary of the Anchorage-based church Wellspring Fellowship of Alaska — which lists Mathias as its president and Izon one of two directors.

Article V of the incorporation document outlined the purpose and mission of the Ranked Choice Education Association as a religious entity as “to promote Christian doctrines”, “establish and oversee places of worship”, and “to evangelize worldwide”.

“We discovered that it was just formed in December of last year and it was created by Mr. Izon and Mr. Mathias in Washington State as a church,” attorney Scott Kendall said, who represents Alaskans For Better Elections. “It’s a church called the Ranked Choice Education Association — which, if that strikes you as absurd and weird, it should, because I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire career.”

Mathias did not return requests for comment on the acceptance of the complaint by the commission, and Izon declined to speak on the matter.

Tom Lucas, the campaign disclosure coordinator for APOC, said the acceptance of the complaint triggered a 30-day window for the commission to investigate the claims.

“APOC has requested information from several of the entities and we have received several responses in response to the questions that we asked,” Lucas said. “Basically, staff has 30 days to investigate the complaint and write up a staff recommendation to the committee.”

Lucas said the recommendation will present what law applies, the facts of the law, and reach a conclusion as to whether there were any violations of Alaska statutes and regulations.

“Ultimately, the commission would make a decision as to whether or not there were any violations and if so, what the remedy should be,” Lucas said.

This is the first complaint APOC has received in 2023, after getting eight complaints filed in 2022. Lucas said the commission generally receives more complaints during election years.

