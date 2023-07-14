Sunshine and 70s for Southcentral

Wet weather over the weekend though
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure helped to bring up the temperatures in Southcentral, Interior and Southeast portions of the state. The ridge will be transient though, as lows once again march across the Aleutian Chain and return clouds and rain to the state.

Anchorage hit 71, and that gives the city just its second 70 or more day this summer — the last time was June 18.

No warnings or advisories to note, so that is a plus.

Hot spot July 13 for Alaska was Palmer with 76 and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 37 degrees.

