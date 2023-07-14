Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart says it is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment for those living with sensory disabilities.

The retail giant said its stores across the country will offer a quieter and more enjoyable shopping experience while helping get children ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” a spokesperson for the store shared.

The sensory-friendly shopping hours will take place on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the stores will have dimmed lights without music playing or moving images on screens.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t return until after Labor Day, the sensory-friendly shopping hours will start on July 22.

More on Walmart’s back-to-school specials can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Permanent Fund earnings could run dry by 2026
Nicholas Begich III has officially filed to run for Alaska's seat in the U.S. House of...
Nick Begich back in race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat
Anchorage police are investigation the death of a woman in Mountain View as a homicide
Anchorage police investigating death on Flower Street as homicide
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family

Latest News

Afternoon FastCast July 14, 2023
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it
Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau
Political Pipeline: Alaska’s News Source Political Blog
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects