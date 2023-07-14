Widespread rain and cooler conditions return through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although clouds have made a return to Southcentral Alaska, Friday is still shaping up to be a gorgeous day across the area.

With clouds expected to thicken up, many areas will see temperatures about five to seven degrees cooler than Thursday. This means most locations will likely see highs in the mid to upper 60s, with some isolated 70s through the Mat-Su and Copper River Basin.

Hopefully, you’ve gotten outside to enjoy the weather, as widespread rain will be quick to return as soon as late tonight. While practically all of Friday remains on the drier side, after about 7 p.m. Friday evening, rain will begin to build in across parts of Southcentral. Initially, the rain will be on the lighter side, with heavier rain returning overnight into Saturday. This comes as southerly flow pulls in plenty of moisture, with very little dry time expected this weekend. With rain expected to stick around through the weekend, many areas could see temperatures 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the beautiful warmth we saw on Thursday.

How much rain we’ll see greatly depends on where you live, but most locations will see upwards of 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain. This weekend has the potential to be the wettest day that Anchorage has seen since last year. With the rain expected to linger well into Sunday, temperatures will remain fairly uniform across the region. We’ll begin to see quieter and calmer conditions as we welcome in Monday of next week. While rain showers are still possible early Monday morning, a large portion of next week is trending on the drier side.

As Southcentral gears up for widespread rain, Southeast Alaska is preparing for the return to isolated to scattered rain showers. Today will remain largely dry, with the better potential for rain arriving early next week. This will actually lead to cooler weather for the Panhandle, as highs through the first part of next week will drop into the upper 50s.

Have a wonderful and wet weekend!

