‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Permanent Fund earnings could run dry by 2026
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says
A brush cutter collided Friday with an SUV on Alaska Railroad tracks near Palmer.
Brush cutter collides with SUV on Palmer railroad tracks
More Anchorage bus drivers come forward with air quality complaints
A woman was killed in a vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway on Friday evening.
Woman dies in crash on Glenn Highway

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Flight attendant saves honeymoon
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas