Homeless camp thrives in heart of Downtown Anchorage amidst tourists

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homeless camp has been growing in Downtown Anchorage on the hillside along West Second Avenue near E Street, putting the city’s homelessness crisis on full display to tourists.

Multiple organizations were asked how the camp affects the city’s image, why it’s there, and how people staying there are handling the tough situation.

EasyPark Alaska, which enforces parking in the Municipality, owns and leases a mixture of land across Downtown. A glance at the hillside where the tents are strewn is in an area owned by the Alaska Department of Transportation and the Alaska Railroad. Multiple staff members of EasyPark said the area around where the tents are pitched is currently clear because they’ve had the backing from the Anchorage Police Department when asking people to leave.

“Homelessness is an ongoing challenge in Anchorage and throughout the country,” Alaska DOT administrative operations manager Justin Shelby wrote in a statement. “We work with and partner with the Muni when requested regarding encampments within department right-of-way.”

On Friday, an Anchorage Police Officer helped a woman carry a table across Second Avenue from the homeless camp on the hill. She said that she had to leave that day — although Alexis Johnson, the Municipality’s Housing and Homeless coordinator, said that those living on the hill cannot be abated and that to her knowledge, no one had been abated from the camp. Multiple city workers and law enforcement officers were seen tiding the camp on Friday, with tents pushed to one side of the hill. Earlier in the day the tents were more scattered.

A music event scheduled at 4 p.m. on the hill directly above the tents is organized by a company named Erickson Unlimited. The company’s owner Brad Erickson said is a concert by the band Train. No issues arose during a previous concert Erickson Unlimited had put on at the same location and the hill camp, owner Brad Erickson said.

Multiple people we reached out to while doing the story, including a person living in the camp, said that the camp had negative optics for tourism. The city’s main tourism organization, Visit Anchorage released a statement on Friday.

“Like many communities, Anchorage is addressing homelessness and a housing shortage,” the statement read. “Visit Anchorage engages with local leaders and community partners to ensure a positive travel experience while in our city. The causes of homelessness are complex, and solutions require community cooperation and action. The addition of expanded resources including the mobile crisis team, police foot patrols, and added options for shelter or stable housing have all been encouraging steps. Similar conditions exist in communities all over the United States. Unfortunately, for many visitors it does not come as a surprise to see tents or unhoused people during their trip here — or trips elsewhere in the U.S. — or while in their own communities.”

“Travel demand for Anchorage remains high. We don’t believe conditions are currently negatively affecting travelers’ choices as they select a destination and plan a trip. Comments on homelessness don’t show up frequently in visitor feedback. We remain alert for any potential effects to experience in the community during a trip, but recognize this is just one element of a bigger challenge.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.