Trio of father and sons make WEIO competitions a family affair

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Many at the World Eskimo Indian Olympics have likened the community to a family, as everyone comes together to compete against and lift up one another.

At the same time, a family trio of one father and his sons made their way to the conference from Nome — Logan Hebel and his sons Owen and Paris.

“There’s nothing better than competing with your own children. It’s fun, even though they probably kick my butt in everything but yeah, it’s my favorite time of year,” Logan Hebel said.

Owen and Paris have both been participating in Alaska Native Games since they were in elementary school, and this is the trio’s fourth time competing at WEIO.

“The whole environment here is very friendly. It’s almost like being around an extended family. And it’s really nice to have, like, a closer family with me as well. To be there with us,” Paris said.

And it was the sons that inspired Logan Hebel to start participating and competing in Alaska Native Games — not the other way around, as is often the case.

“I just got into it when I seen them doing it in school. Yeah, I didn’t do it as a child, unfortunately,” Logan said.

While the trio came to the games together, they often up going head-to-head in some of the competitions, and yet they still lift each other up.

“It doesn’t feel competitive, it feels more like we’re challenging each other to do better,” Paris said.

Paris went head-to-head with his dad in the Indian Stick Pole, beating him with a score of 2-0.

While they came together as a family to the event, they also met relatives during and made some new connections as well.

“I’ve met a lot of cousins. I’ve become friends with a lot of the Juneau team and just other communities around Alaska,” Owen said.

All three of the Hebels encourage everyone to consider participating in Alaska Native Games — whether its a family affair or not.

