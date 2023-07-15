Trio of father and sons make WEIO competitions a family affair

Afternoon digital FastCast for Friday, July 14, 2023
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Many at the World Eskimo Indian Olympics have likened the community to a family, as everyone comes together to compete against and lift up one another.

At the same time, a family trio of one father and his sons made their way to the conference from Nome — Logan Hebel and his sons Owen and Paris.

“There’s nothing better than competing with your own children. It’s fun, even though they probably kick my butt in everything but yeah, it’s my favorite time of year,” Logan Hebel said.

Owen and Paris have both been participating in Alaska Native Games since they were in elementary school, and this is the trio’s fourth time competing at WEIO.

“The whole environment here is very friendly. It’s almost like being around an extended family. And it’s really nice to have, like, a closer family with me as well. To be there with us,” Paris said.

And it was the sons that inspired Logan Hebel to start participating and competing in Alaska Native Games — not the other way around, as is often the case.

“I just got into it when I seen them doing it in school. Yeah, I didn’t do it as a child, unfortunately,” Logan said.

While the trio came to the games together, they often up going head-to-head in some of the competitions, and yet they still lift each other up.

“It doesn’t feel competitive, it feels more like we’re challenging each other to do better,” Paris said.

Paris went head-to-head with his dad in the Indian Stick Pole, beating him with a score of 2-0.

While they came together as a family to the event, they also met relatives during and made some new connections as well.

“I’ve met a lot of cousins. I’ve become friends with a lot of the Juneau team and just other communities around Alaska,” Owen said.

All three of the Hebels encourage everyone to consider participating in Alaska Native Games — whether its a family affair or not.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced...
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Permanent Fund earnings could run dry by 2026
Nicholas Begich III has officially filed to run for Alaska's seat in the U.S. House of...
Nick Begich back in race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat
Anchorage police are investigation the death of a woman in Mountain View as a homicide
Anchorage police investigating death on Flower Street as homicide
Alaskan family sees financial impacts of crabbing season closing
Crab season closures ‘devastating’ for Bering Sea fishing family

Latest News

A Cessna 208 Caravan with integrated with an autonomous flight system developed by Merlin...
Autonomous flights completed in Alaska show potential for future of air cargo, aviation
Autonomous flights completed in Alaska show potential for future of air cargo, aviation
Third Avenue homeless camp prompts concerns in Downtown Anchorage
Homeless camp at Third Avenue prompting concerns in Downtown Anchorage
Sen. Dan Sullivan speaks on NATO summit
Sen. Dan Sullivan speaks on NATO summit