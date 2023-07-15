Wet weather will really add up this weekend

Rain is likely Saturday and Sunday across mainland areas.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Get the raincoats and boots out, because wet weather is moving east, and will stick around the entire weekend in Southcentral. Interior Alaska will also see rain, but nowhere near the amounts that are expected to fall in Anchorage and Southcentral.

Kenai Peninsula communities should prepare for amounts that could exceed two inches through Sunday. Anchorage north to the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys could see more than an inch.

Southeast Alaska will see nice weather conditions into the weekend.

Hot spot was Juneau in fact, on Friday. The city hit 77 degrees. Point Thomson was the cold spot with 37 degrees.

