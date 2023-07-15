Woman dies in crash on Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed in a vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway on Friday evening.

Anchorage Police Department reports that officers were notified of a collision near the scales on the Glenn Highway near Eagle River at 6:23 p.m. where a Ford Crowd Victoria sedan was travelling inbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The driver and passenger — both female — were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not lifethreatening. An adult woman pronounced deceased at the scene.

Units from the Anchorage Fire and Police departments responded to the scene, as well as the APD Major Collision Investigation Unit. Citations have not been issued and the cause of the incident is still under investgation.

Drivers on the Glenn Highway may see delays as officers continue to gather information about the crash. Media will not be notified of the identity of the deceased until after family notification processes have been completed.

