Earthquake in Eastern Aleutians triggers tsunami advisory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A tsunami advisory is in effect for the southern coast of Alaska — from 40 miles southwest of Homer to 80 miles northeast of Unalaska — following a strong earthquake that struck south of Sand Point.

There have been an estimated eight aftershocks in the same area, the largest of which measured 5.0 in magnitude just three minutes after the initial earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially forecasted tsunami activity to start at Sand Point at 12:10 a.m., Kodiak at 12:35 a.m., and Cold Bay at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The tsunami advisory is in effect for the Pacific Ocean facing coasts of Southern Alaska from 40 miles southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, 80 miles north east of Unalaska in the Aleutians. There is no advisory for Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula, and there are no threats in those regions at this time.

Initial reports from the United States Geological Survey indicate an earthquake with a 7.2 magnitude hit the island chain at 10:48 p.m. on July 15. The epicenter is located approximately 55 miles to the southwest of Sand Point in the Aleutian Islands, approximately 615 miles southwest of Anchorage. Reports on the USGS site indicate at least 72 reports from residents who felt the temblor.

After a 7.2 earthquake hit south of Sand Point, AK, a tsunami advisory was issued for the areas in orange. From Tsunami.gov (Tsunami.gov)

When tsunami warnings are issued, those in the areas of warning should move to high ground immediately and wait for further instructions from local authorities.

The following is a list of instructions from the Tsunami Warning Center if you are in a tsunami warning area:

Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation.

Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location.

If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling take immediate protective actions such as moving inland and/or uphill preferably by foot.

Boat operators,

Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.

If at sea, avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and submerged debris and strong currents.

Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.

Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe to do so.

Residents of the Aleutian Islands reported strong shaking. A video taken in Cold Bay shows an occupant of a residence stabilizing a television during the shaking while the sound of clinking glass is heard.

7.2 earthquake in Cold Bay, Alaska by Aaron Merculief

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injury.

This is a developing story.

